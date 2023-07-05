Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $188.79 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,200,336 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

