Request Price Hits $0.0782 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.18 million and $796,005.78 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,472.29 or 1.00017907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08007282 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $710,738.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

