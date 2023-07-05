Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 1,167 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 91,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

