Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

