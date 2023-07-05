Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,618,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.9 %

AON opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

