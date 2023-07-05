Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
MasterBrand Stock Down 0.3 %
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.
MasterBrand Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.
