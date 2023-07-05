Avestar Capital LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

