Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

