Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,995 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

