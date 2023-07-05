Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $733.88 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.98 and a 200-day moving average of $654.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

