StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
