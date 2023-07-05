Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.