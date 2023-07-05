Avestar Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,636,385.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $856,905.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,555,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,636,385.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 486,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,062,095 over the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTYX opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

