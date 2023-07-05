Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.3 %

ARE opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.