Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $150.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

