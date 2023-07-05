Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.