Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

