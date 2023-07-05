Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

SAN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

