MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMD opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.