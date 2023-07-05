Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

PSF stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

