Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
PSF stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.60.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
