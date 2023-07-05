Sunland Group Limited (SDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on July 26th

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 11.65.
