Sunland Group Limited (SDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on July 26th

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 11.65.

About Sunland Group

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

