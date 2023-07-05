Principal Quality ETF (PSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.