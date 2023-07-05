Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

LDP opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

