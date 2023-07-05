Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
LDP opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
