Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th.
Collins Foods Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63.
Collins Foods Company Profile
