Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th.

Collins Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

Collins Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. Collins Foods Limited was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.