Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.