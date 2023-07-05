Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 85,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

