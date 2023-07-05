Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.