Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

