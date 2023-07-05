Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

