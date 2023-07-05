Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,773,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,005 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 419,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 293.4% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 687,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 512,497 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 516,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

