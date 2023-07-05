Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a current ratio of 29.16.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,613.61%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

