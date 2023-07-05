Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,359,000 after acquiring an additional 619,871 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

