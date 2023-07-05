Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,078 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 114,784 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.
NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.52. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.26.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
