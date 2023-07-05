Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

