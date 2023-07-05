Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

