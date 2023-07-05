Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $153,452.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

