Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 131,372 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

