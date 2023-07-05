Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

About Comerica

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

