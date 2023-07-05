Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

