Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $801,630 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

