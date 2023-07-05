Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

