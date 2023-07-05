Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

