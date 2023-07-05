The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.85 and a 200-day moving average of $233.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

