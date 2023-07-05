Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,021 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

