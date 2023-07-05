Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

