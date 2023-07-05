Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,477 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

WFC opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

