Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.