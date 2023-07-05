Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $307,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

