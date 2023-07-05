Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Posts Earnings Results

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Aclarion Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.