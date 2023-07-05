DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 2.4%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.76 and last traded at $125.47. 221,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,468,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $5,912,337. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

