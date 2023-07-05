ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 2.5%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $321.68 and last traded at $322.00. Approximately 52,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 480,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.
ANSYS Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.00 and its 200-day moving average is $295.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Articles
