ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 2.5%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $321.68 and last traded at $322.00. Approximately 52,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 480,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.00 and its 200-day moving average is $295.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.